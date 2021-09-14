Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, an increase of 3,794.4% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 613,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMNPQ remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. 305,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,156. Immune Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18.

Immune Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutic agents for the treatment of immunologic and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product, Bertilimumab, is a human monoclonal antibody that binds eotaxin-1, a chemokine that attracts eosinophils to the site of inflammation.

