Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 11,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 98,087 shares.The stock last traded at $25.92 and had previously closed at $23.39.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IMRX shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Get Immuneering alerts:

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.05. Research analysts anticipate that Immuneering Corp will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.