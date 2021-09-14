Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) will report ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Immunic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.94) and the highest is ($0.59). Immunic reported earnings of ($0.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immunic will report full-year earnings of ($3.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.34) to ($3.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.42) to ($2.47). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Immunic.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.14).

Several brokerages have commented on IMUX. Wedbush dropped their price target on Immunic from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Immunic from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its stake in Immunic by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 177,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 45,352 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Immunic by 14,032.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Immunic by 50.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 80,233 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Immunic by 154.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 13,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Immunic by 15.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMUX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 771 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,324. Immunic has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $28.21. The firm has a market cap of $249.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.70.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

