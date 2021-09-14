ImmunityBio, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) – Piper Sandler cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of ImmunityBio in a research report issued on Sunday, September 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.71.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

IBRX stock opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. ImmunityBio has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $45.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.15.

In related news, Director Cheryl Cohen sold 43,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $439,187.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 68,175 shares of company stock valued at $688,734 in the last three months. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBRX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,365,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,560,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,398,000 after buying an additional 3,000,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,193,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,885,000 after buying an additional 1,861,048 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 179.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,348,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after buying an additional 866,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,987,000 after buying an additional 805,147 shares during the last quarter. 25.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

