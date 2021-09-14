ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Trading Down 1.4%

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.40 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.65 ($0.10). Approximately 397,199 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,050,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.76 ($0.10).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The company has a market capitalization of £19.14 million and a P/E ratio of -2.25.

In other ImmuPharma news, insider Sanjeev Pandya purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity, metabolism, anti-infectives, and cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

