Imperial Logistics (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) Stock Price Down 4%

Imperial Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) shares fell 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.23. 178 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Imperial Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62.

Imperial Logistics Ltd. engages in the provision of outsourced, integrated freight management, contract logistics and distributorship services. The company was founded on February 15, 1946 and is headquartered in Bedfordview, South Africa.

