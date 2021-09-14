Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF)’s stock price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.06. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 8,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.68.

About Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF)

Imperial Metals Corp. engages in the aacquisition, exploration, development, mining and production of base and precious metals. It operates its business through the following segments: Red Chris, Mount Polley, Sterling, Huckleberry, and Corporate. The Corporate segment includes all other properties and related exploration and development activities.

