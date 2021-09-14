Incent (INCNT) Price Hits $0.0222 on Major Exchanges

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Incent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Incent has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Incent has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $25.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00077577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00120904 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.54 or 0.00174643 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,265.30 or 1.00009527 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,366.48 or 0.07123203 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $411.04 or 0.00869719 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

