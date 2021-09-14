Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Independent Bank reported earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.43 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 29.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.43. 98,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $49.25 and a 52-week high of $99.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.34 and its 200-day moving average is $79.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $192,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $580,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 452,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,070,000 after buying an additional 40,280 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

