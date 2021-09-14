Indexed Finance (NDX) Trading 2.8% Higher This Week

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $20,351.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for $2.98 or 0.00006399 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00079519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00120790 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.52 or 0.00170502 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,493.85 or 0.99689114 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,329.64 or 0.07139194 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $413.42 or 0.00886436 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

