Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Short Interest Down 93.2% in August

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 93.2% from the August 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NDVAF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 34,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,852. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34. Indiva has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.58.
About Indiva
