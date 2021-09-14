INDUS (ETR:INH) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.66

INDUS Holding AG (ETR:INH) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €34.66 ($40.78) and traded as low as €33.45 ($39.35). INDUS shares last traded at €33.65 ($39.59), with a volume of 7,564 shares trading hands.

INH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €40.50 ($47.65) price target on INDUS in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Commerzbank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on INDUS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

Get INDUS alerts:

The company has a market cap of $909.07 million and a P/E ratio of 20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €34.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of €34.78.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.