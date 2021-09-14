Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

IDEXY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Industria de Diseño Textil stock opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.12 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average is $17.68. Industria de Diseño Textil has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $20.20.

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

