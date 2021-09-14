Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Insider Sells $1,650,000.00 in Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:IR traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,503,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,767. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $55.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.50.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,547,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,547,000 after acquiring an additional 16,944 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 56,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at about $465,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 53.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,545,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,451,000 after acquiring an additional 539,523 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at about $519,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Vertical Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.