Injective Protocol Price Reaches $11.11 on Major Exchanges (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $362.65 million and $46.81 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be bought for $11.11 or 0.00023829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Injective Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00062868 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002811 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00146936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00013769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.66 or 0.00818959 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00043416 BTC.

Injective Protocol Coin Profile

Injective Protocol (CRYPTO:INJ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,655,553 coins. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Injective Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Injective Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.