Ink Trading 9.9% Lower This Week (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 14th. Ink has a total market cap of $503,935.42 and $403.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ink has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One Ink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00078888 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00121983 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.45 or 0.00178824 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,061.33 or 0.99648202 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,429.07 or 0.07260759 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $410.34 or 0.00868861 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official website is ink.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.