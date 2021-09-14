InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,398 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of InMode worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in InMode by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in InMode by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in InMode by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in InMode by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get InMode alerts:

Shares of InMode stock opened at $123.11 on Tuesday. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $142.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.39.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 44.34%. The company had revenue of $87.33 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INMD shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on InMode from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded InMode from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

InMode Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.