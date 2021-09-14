InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.00

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 79407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.69.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays upgraded InnovAge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on InnovAge in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on InnovAge in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, InnovAge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
About InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV)
InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.
