Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDQQ) Shares Down 0%

Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDQQ) traded down 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.54 and last traded at $29.54. 4,004 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 6,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.55.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 2nd quarter valued at $767,000.

