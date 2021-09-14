Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR) Position Increased by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,427 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New accounts for 1.8% of Wealthquest Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wealthquest Corp owned approximately 8.44% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New worth $10,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 37,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the 2nd quarter valued at $740,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 333.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 51,111 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April New alerts:

Shares of BAPR stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.30. 1,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,169. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a twelve month low of $27.98 and a twelve month high of $32.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.