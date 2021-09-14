Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,925 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 2.02% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 70,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 61,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,836 shares during the last quarter.

PDEC opened at $30.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.27. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $30.95.

