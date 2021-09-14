Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:UJUL) Holdings Lifted by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:UJUL) by 91.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,707 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July accounts for about 0.8% of Wealthquest Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wealthquest Corp owned 9.39% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July by 438.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 25,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 16,022 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,688. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average is $26.93. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $27.36.

