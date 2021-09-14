Insider Buying: ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Director Buys 1,600 Shares of Stock

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $74,016.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ABM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.96. The stock had a trading volume of 374,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.45. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $55.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average of $48.64. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.40.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, FIX raised shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ABM Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,255,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,138,000 after purchasing an additional 961,135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,506,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,251,000 after buying an additional 800,888 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,057,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2,498.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 618,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,555,000 after acquiring an additional 594,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 4,336.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 399,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 390,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

