Insider Buying: Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) CEO Acquires 701 Shares of Stock

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) CEO Shoshana Shendelman purchased 701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $10,297.69. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 354,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,744.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

APLT stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,324. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $29.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.14. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 540,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.