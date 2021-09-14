Insider Buying: Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Director Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Director Jinn Wu purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ATNX stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,696,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,235. The company has a market capitalization of $347.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.61. Athenex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26.

Get Athenex alerts:

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.07 million. Athenex had a negative net margin of 121.58% and a negative return on equity of 84.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATNX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Athenex from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Athenex from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Athenex by 21.0% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athenex by 18.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Athenex by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Athenex by 7.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Athenex by 43.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.