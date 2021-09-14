Insider Buying: Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Director Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Director Jinn Wu purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
ATNX stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,696,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,235. The company has a market capitalization of $347.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.61. Athenex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26.
Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.07 million. Athenex had a negative net margin of 121.58% and a negative return on equity of 84.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Athenex by 21.0% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athenex by 18.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Athenex by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Athenex by 7.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Athenex by 43.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.24% of the company’s stock.
About Athenex
Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.
