Insider Buying: Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Acquires 3,614 Shares of Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) insider Michael Tobin purchased 3,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 827 ($10.80) per share, with a total value of £29,887.78 ($39,048.58).

Shares of BOOM opened at GBX 845 ($11.04) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £132.61 million and a PE ratio of -98.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 909.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 725.05. Audioboom Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,050 ($13.72).

About Audioboom Group

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

