Insider Buying: Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) CEO Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) CEO Richard H. Little bought 3,000 shares of Battalion Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $23,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Battalion Oil stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.83. The stock had a trading volume of 50,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,931. Battalion Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $127.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.14.

Get Battalion Oil alerts:

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $64.37 million for the quarter. Battalion Oil had a negative net margin of 140.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Battalion Oil by 20.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Battalion Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Battalion Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Battalion Oil by 36.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Battalion Oil by 8.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Battalion Oil Company Profile

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Battalion Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Battalion Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.