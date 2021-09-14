Insider Buying: BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Insider Purchases 47,938 Shares of Stock

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) insider Joe Eng bought 47,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $506,225.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BTRS stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $9.93. 540,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,724. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $19.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 0.30.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.47 million. As a group, analysts expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

BTRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on BTRS in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BTRS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BTRS by 569.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in BTRS by 20.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in BTRS in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in BTRS in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

