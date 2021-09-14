Insider Buying: Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH) Insider Acquires 2,635 Shares of Stock

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH) insider Samir Desai acquired 2,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £4,031.55 ($5,267.25).

Samir Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Samir Desai acquired 39,125 shares of Funding Circle stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £59,470 ($77,697.94).

LON:FCH opened at GBX 147 ($1.92) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 141.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 149.40. Funding Circle Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 55.70 ($0.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 189.80 ($2.48). The stock has a market capitalization of £523.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on Funding Circle from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

About Funding Circle

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platforms originate small and medium enterprises loans through asset management companies, government-backed entities, public and private funds, individuals, banks, other institutional investors, national entities, and retail investors, as well as provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

