Insider Buying: Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH) Insider Purchases 39,125 Shares of Stock

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH) insider Samir Desai purchased 39,125 shares of Funding Circle stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £59,470 ($77,697.94).

Samir Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Samir Desai purchased 2,635 shares of Funding Circle stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 153 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £4,031.55 ($5,267.25).

LON:FCH opened at GBX 147 ($1.92) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 141.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 149.40. The company has a market capitalization of £523.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48. Funding Circle Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 55.70 ($0.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 189.80 ($2.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Funding Circle from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

About Funding Circle

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platforms originate small and medium enterprises loans through asset management companies, government-backed entities, public and private funds, individuals, banks, other institutional investors, national entities, and retail investors, as well as provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

