Insider Selling: agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Major Shareholder Sells 17,904,257 Shares of Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 17,904,257 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $518,865,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

agilon health stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.14. The company had a trading volume of 887,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. agilon health, inc. has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $44.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.56.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $498.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.57 million. Research analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGL. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of agilon health from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of agilon health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cowen began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, agilon health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

