Insider Selling: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $318,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.88 on Tuesday, hitting $62.52. The company had a trading volume of 386,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,677. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.04. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -50.83 and a beta of 1.23. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.61 and a 52 week high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,901,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $855,480,000 after acquiring an additional 338,095 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,639,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $798,307,000 after buying an additional 37,927 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,646,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,145,000 after buying an additional 73,123 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,804,000 after buying an additional 52,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,116,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,500,000 after buying an additional 50,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

