Insider Selling: AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Vice Chairman Sells 34,654 Shares of Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Vice Chairman Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 34,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $903,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
AssetMark Financial stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.09. 168,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 5.88. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.80. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1,303.85 and a beta of 1.15.
AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 56.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 11.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 10.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 15.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.85% of the company’s stock.
About AssetMark Financial
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.
