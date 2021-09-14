Insider Selling: AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Vice Chairman Sells 34,654 Shares of Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Vice Chairman Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 34,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $903,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AssetMark Financial stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.09. 168,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 5.88. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.80. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1,303.85 and a beta of 1.15.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

AMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 56.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 11.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 10.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 15.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

