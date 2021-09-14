Insider Selling: AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Insider Sells 1,227 Shares of Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) insider Tonya Austin sold 1,227 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $94,699.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,100.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tonya Austin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Tonya Austin sold 3,232 shares of AtriCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $236,259.20.

On Friday, July 16th, Tonya Austin sold 493 shares of AtriCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $38,468.79.

On Friday, June 18th, Tonya Austin sold 2,620 shares of AtriCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $200,063.20.

Shares of ATRC stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.95. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,903. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $85.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.54 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. AtriCure’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATRC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in AtriCure by 3,792.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,444,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $160,160,000 after buying an additional 2,381,637 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $332,886,000 after acquiring an additional 819,636 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,812,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $209,233,000 after acquiring an additional 332,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,369,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,754,000 after purchasing an additional 312,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

