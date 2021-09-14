Insider Selling: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) EVP Sells 22,500 Shares of Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $489,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Bindert Huizinga also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 10,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $198,000.00.

Shares of AUPH traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $21.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,399,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,123,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.45. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 242.26%. The company had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on AUPH shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

