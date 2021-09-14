Insider Selling: Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) COO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AVGO stock traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $501.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,396,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,716. The firm has a market cap of $206.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $343.48 and a 12 month high of $507.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $483.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.75.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,173,000 after purchasing an additional 706,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Broadcom by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,569,131,000 after purchasing an additional 221,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,065,401,000 after acquiring an additional 176,270 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,206,377,000 after acquiring an additional 30,556 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price target (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective (up from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

