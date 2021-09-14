Insider Selling: Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) VP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $178,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.00. 196,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $927.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49. Cambium Networks Co. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $66.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.34.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 63.79% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cambium Networks by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 50.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 12.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 40.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMBM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Vertical Research lowered Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$76.00 target price on shares of Cambium Networks in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.44.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.