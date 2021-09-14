Insider Selling: CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) CEO Sells 18,017 Shares of Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) CEO Lev Peker sold 18,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $318,720.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lev Peker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Lev Peker sold 50,000 shares of CarParts.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Lev Peker sold 66,161 shares of CarParts.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $1,321,235.17.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Lev Peker sold 13,589 shares of CarParts.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $266,208.51.

Shares of PRTS stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,567. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.84. The company has a market capitalization of $863.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.62 and a beta of 2.69. CarParts.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 1st quarter valued at $3,684,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 790.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 178,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. Think Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 1st quarter valued at $15,092,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 1st quarter valued at $1,327,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

