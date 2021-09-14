Insider Selling: CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) General Counsel Sells 1,447 Shares of Stock

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $62,163.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CDK traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.29. 869,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.37. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.78 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.14.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 59.00% and a return on equity of 5,754.17%. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDK. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CDK Global by 344.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CDK Global by 2,121.2% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the first quarter worth $95,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet cut shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

