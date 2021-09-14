Insider Selling: Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CFO Sells 281,818 Shares of Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $26,893,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE DELL traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,812,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,828. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.88 and a twelve month high of $104.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. FMR LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 119.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,134 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $176,300,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 61.4% during the second quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,536,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,026 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,390,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 20,720.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,157,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,310,000 after buying an additional 1,152,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
