Insider Selling: Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CFO Sells 281,818 Shares of Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $26,893,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE DELL traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,812,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,828. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.88 and a twelve month high of $104.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dell Technologies to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. FMR LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 119.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,134 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $176,300,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 61.4% during the second quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,536,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,026 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,390,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 20,720.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,157,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,310,000 after buying an additional 1,152,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

