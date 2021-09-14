Insider Selling: Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $898,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,654. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.52. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $52.74.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.85 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 66.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 337.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,289 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,366,000 after acquiring an additional 373,723 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,161,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,801,000 after acquiring an additional 350,935 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 496.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 276,981 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 246.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 215,312 shares during the period. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

