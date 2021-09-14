Insider Selling: Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) CFO Sells 58,000 Shares of Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) CFO Eifion Jones sold 58,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $1,194,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

HAYW stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $19.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,227. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $26.82.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAYW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 654.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 1,791.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 52.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAYW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Hayward in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

