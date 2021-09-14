Insider Selling: Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Sells 10,180 Shares of Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $809,513.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Itron stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.38. 367,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,895. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITRI. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.11.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Itron by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Itron in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,019,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Itron by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Itron by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 832,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,798,000 after acquiring an additional 234,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

