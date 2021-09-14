Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $8,948,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.13, for a total value of $3,931,300.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $6,075,000.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.13, for a total value of $5,026,950.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.99, for a total value of $1,759,950.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.87, for a total value of $3,583,050.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $2,296,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $3,243,000.00.

Shares of MRNA traded up $7.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $427.71. 14,664,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,523,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.64 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $361.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 6.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 441,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,684,000 after purchasing an additional 25,332 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at $300,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Moderna by 14.1% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Moderna by 681.9% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 38,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 33,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Moderna by 70.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.21.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

