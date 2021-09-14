Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 353 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 353 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.13, for a total value of $98,179.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,619,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,787,970,397.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,500 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.47, for a total value of $2,645,465.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,641 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $3,182,416.58.

On Friday, August 27th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,162 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.68, for a total value of $830,594.16.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,733 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $2,029,680.51.

On Monday, August 16th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,505 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.38, for a total value of $2,787,816.90.

On Monday, August 9th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,434,030.61.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total value of $3,781.05.

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total value of $1,832,619.69.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total value of $1,637,809.14.

MORN stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.08. 1,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,476. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.76. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $151.53 and a one year high of $288.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 15.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 37.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,069,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,670,000 after purchasing an additional 833,192 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,364,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,920,000 after acquiring an additional 13,649 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,372,000 after acquiring an additional 83,190 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 16.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 463,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,256,000 after acquiring an additional 65,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 59.1% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 446,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,737,000 after acquiring an additional 165,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

