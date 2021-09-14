Insider Selling: Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Sells 9,859 Shares of Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 9,859 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $642,215.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Morphic stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.86. The company had a trading volume of 163,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,257. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.66. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Morphic alerts:

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.22). Morphic had a negative net margin of 158.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. Morphic’s quarterly revenue was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Morphic during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Morphic by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Morphic during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morphic during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Morphic by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.