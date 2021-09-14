Insider Selling: ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Sells 2,942 Shares of Stock

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Jacob Chacko sold 2,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $73,785.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jacob Chacko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Jacob Chacko sold 2,801 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $70,081.02.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jacob Chacko sold 5,981 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $150,182.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORIC traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,438. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $983.34 million, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.91. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). On average, analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ORIC Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

