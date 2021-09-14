Insider Selling: Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Director Sells 74,157 Shares of Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,986,666.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE PSTG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.48. 2,102,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,620,247. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $29.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSTG. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pure Storage by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,562,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,938 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,878,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,324 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 29.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,304,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,796 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 9.5% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,119,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,706,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,754,000 after acquiring an additional 245,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.