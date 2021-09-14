Insider Selling: Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Director Sells 74,157 Shares of Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,986,666.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE PSTG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.48. 2,102,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,620,247. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $29.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.42.
Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pure Storage by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,562,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,938 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,878,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,324 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 29.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,304,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,796 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 9.5% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,119,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,706,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,754,000 after acquiring an additional 245,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.
About Pure Storage
Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.
