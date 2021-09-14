Insider Selling: Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Major Shareholder Sells 1,137,249 Shares of Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) major shareholder Gpiac, Llc sold 1,137,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $11,281,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gpiac, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Gpiac, Llc sold 541,547 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $5,280,083.25.

On Friday, August 27th, Gpiac, Llc sold 81,232 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $757,894.56.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Gpiac, Llc sold 81,232 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $732,712.64.

On Thursday, August 5th, Gpiac, Llc sold 332,185 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $2,730,560.70.

NASDAQ RMNI traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,929. The firm has a market cap of $825.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Rimini Street, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.91.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $91.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 million. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Rimini Street from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMNI. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Rimini Street by 92.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rimini Street by 143.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 21.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services.

