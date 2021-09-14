Insider Selling: Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Director Sells 6,749 Shares of Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Director Ye Jane Li sold 6,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $515,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ye Jane Li also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Ye Jane Li sold 100 shares of Semtech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $7,600.00.

SMTC traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.50. 404,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,916. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.72.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMTC. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.55.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Semtech by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 166,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 100,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 68,151 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 786.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 252,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,382,000 after acquiring an additional 224,139 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Semtech by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after buying an additional 56,242 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Semtech by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 268,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,455,000 after buying an additional 62,914 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

