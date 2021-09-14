Insider Selling: Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Director Sells 6,749 Shares of Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Director Ye Jane Li sold 6,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $515,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Ye Jane Li also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 10th, Ye Jane Li sold 100 shares of Semtech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $7,600.00.
SMTC traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.50. 404,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,916. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.72.
Several brokerages have issued reports on SMTC. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.55.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Semtech by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 166,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 100,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 68,151 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 786.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 252,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,382,000 after acquiring an additional 224,139 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Semtech by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after buying an additional 56,242 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Semtech by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 268,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,455,000 after buying an additional 62,914 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Semtech
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
